



PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBSMiami) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is now required to appear in a Palm Beach County courtroom later this month to face prostitution charges, according to a newly filed court document.

A notice of hearing in Kraft’s case was filed Thursday, setting the owner’s arraignment for March 28 at 9 a.m.

In capital letters, the document says, “THE DEFENDANT MUST BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.” The document adds that a failure to appear will result in a” bond forfeiture, or revocation of own recognizance (O.R.) and a Capias/Warrant being issued for your arrest.”

Previous court documents in the case indicated that Kraft would not be required to appear.

The 77-year-old billionaire is facing two misdemeanor charges following his February arrest in connection with a prostitution bust at a Jupiter day spa. Kraft is denying the charges and has already plead not guilty.

Twenty-four other men were also charged in the case.

Police say Kraft was involved in two incidents at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and there is video evidence of both showing him in the act.

According to court documents, Kraft visited Orchids of Asia on Saturday, Jan. 19, and the morning of Sunday, Jan. 20. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game that Sunday.