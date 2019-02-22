



JUPITER (CBSMiami) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County, and police say they have videotape of him paying for the sex acts inside an illicit massage parlor.

The charges stem from a months long investigation into the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, where two women were arrested earlier this week, according to police.

The spa was among 10 shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast after a several-month investigation revealed women there were in “sexual servitude,” according to arrest records.

About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

“We’re as equally stunned as anyone else,” said Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr during a Friday morning news conference in reference to Kraft.

Police also confirmed they have video evidence allegedly capturing the sex acts.

Kraft’s name is on a list of 25 people who will face charges in connection to a crackdown on human trafficking and spa sex acts.

Kraft is facing two counts meaning police have evidence of him inside the spa on two separate occasions.

Police say Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur.

The average cost per visit for services is $59 or $79 per hour, according to police.

The charges are misdemeanors and he will have to appear in court.

Police say Kraft will receive a notice in the mail if he lives in Palm Beach County. Outside the county, Kraft would receive a warrant for his arrest.

Kraft, 77, has owned the Patriots for 25 years. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during that time, most recently Super Bowl LIII earlier this month in Atlanta.

Kraft also is CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of numerous family businesses including Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution, as well as International Forest Products.

He has four sons. His wife Myra died in 2011.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”