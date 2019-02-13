



By Norm Elrod

(CBS Miami/CBS Local) — Dwyane Wade’s achievements over the course of his NBA career are hard to summarize. The list is just that extensive. And the long-time Miami Heat guard, who returned this season for ‘one last dance’ after brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, will add to that list this weekend.

On Sunday night, Wade will play in his 13th NBA All-Star Game, all of them as a member of the Heat. His selection is the most in franchise history and third-most among active NBA players. The league included Wade and Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks as ‘special roster additions,’ given their career achievements. Neither received enough fan votes to be starters or were selected by coaches as reserves.

He will come off the bench for Team LeBron as it takes on Team Giannis. The current format, in which team captains pick players, differs from Wade’s first 12 All-Star appearances, which matched up Eastern Conference All-Stars against Western Conference All-Stars.

Wade and LeBron James, his team captain for Sunday’s game, helped deliver NBA titles to Miami in 2012 and 2013. The Heat also won the 2006 NBA Finals, led by Wade’s MVP performance in the series.

Wade has averaged 22.1 points per game over his 18-year career. He was the NBA scoring champion in 2009, after averaging 30.1 points during the 2008-2009 season. The 38-year-old guard is putting up 13.8 points per game this season. The Heat are currently 25-30, good enough for ninth place in the East.

Wade played his college basketball at Marquette and was drafted fifth overall by the Heat in 2003.