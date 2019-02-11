



(CBS LA/CBS Local) — The NBA All-Star Weekend lands on the calendar in mid-February every year, about two-thirds of the way through the regular season. It brings together the League’s biggest stars for a weekend of events to celebrate the game of basketball. And much of the festivities, from the Slam Dunk Contest to the Three-Point Contest, is actually worth following.

Its conclusion marks the moment when the season’s playoff race — and draft race — shift into high gear.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Here are the important events for NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Friday, February 15, 2019, 7:00 pm ET

Let’s watch celebrities, who aren’t famous for playing basketball, play basketball. A few ringers round out the roster, to keep the game moving and looking like the sport it’s supposed to be. That’s essentially what the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game amounts to. It’s an entertaining romp, if not the best version of the game you’ll see.

This year’s lineups include recording artists Chris Daughtry, Rapsody and Bad Bunny; actors Mike Colter (Luke Cage), AJ Buckley (Seal Team) and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj) and athletes A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year), Ray Allen (Basketball Hall of Famer) and Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center).

It’s a good reminder of just how much better the pros — even the bench-warmers– are than the rest of us.

>>MORE: NBA Trade Deadline: Eastern Conference Contenders Reload

Rising Stars

Friday, February 15, 2019, 9:00 pm ET

The 25th edition of Rising Stars pits U.S. and World teams of 10 first and second-year players against each other. The talent on display certainly highlights the bright future of the NBA and the global success of basketball in general.

The lineups include last year’s rookie of the year and runner-up, along with this year’s leading candidate.

Here is the full list of participants:

Team U.S.:

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

Lonzo Ball (injured), Los Angeles Lakers

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Team World:

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Bogdan Bogdanović, Sacramento Kings

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Clippers

Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Saturday Night

Saturday, February 16, 2019, 8:00 pm ET

Skills Challenge

The eight-player field pairs off against each other in three rounds on an obstacle course that includes dribbling, passing, agility and shooting. It doesn’t always include hustling, however, even if they players seem to enjoy themselves.

This year’s Challenge includes a nice mix of veterans and rookies, of All-Stars and potential future All-Stars. And maybe we’ll finally see the Nikola Jokić-Trae Young tortoise-hare matchup the NBA world has been pining for.

Participants in the Skills Challenge include:

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Nikola Vučević, Orlando Magic

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Three-Point Contest

In the 33rd edition of the Three-Point Contest, the field has been expanded to 10. Each participant looks to drain as many three-pointers as possible in one minute, moving from station to station around the three-point line. The top three finishers advance to the final round.

Devin Booker returns to defend his title in the contest’s 2019 edition. Also appearing will be multiple Trail Blazers and multiple Currys, the older of whom will take all his shots from half-court, just to keep things fair. (Not really, but that would be fun wouldn’t it?)

Participants in the Three-Point Contest include:

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Slam Dunk Contest

Revisiting the historic Dominique Wilkins-Michael Jordan 1988 battle, it’s easy to see why the Slam Dunk Contest has long been a highlight of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Each of the four participants gets two dunks in the first round, scored from six to 10. The top two scorers advance to the final round.

Donovan Mitchell is the defending champion, though he will be skipping this year’s contest to focus on his Jazz’s playoff run. However, Dennis Smith Jr., now a New York Knick and, therefore, unconcerned with playoff runs, will return for his second straight contest.

Here are this year’s Slam Dunk Contest participants:

Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

68th NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, February 17, 2019, 8:00 pm ET

Last year, the NBA switched up the All-Star Game. Discarding the stale Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format, the League took the game back to the playground. Team captains — the most voted-for player in each conference — pick their players.

This year, the NBA aimed a camera at the proceedings, rather than do it behind closed doors. Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo drafted their rosters, and even implemented the first trade in All-Star Game history. Given their personalities, it’s no surprise that the proceedings were fun to watch.

Here are the rosters:

Team LeBron:

Starters:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Reserves:

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

LeMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Team Giannis:

Starters:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Reserves: