MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami’s Florida Task Force II packed up Tuesday to head to the state’s Panhandle in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael.

The 80 member team, which specializes in swift water rescue and disaster response, will take a caravan of vehicles and boats loaded with everything from food to medical supplies so they can be a self-sufficient response unit.

Many of the members on the team were in the Carolinas just last month responding to Hurricane Florence and performed over a 100 evacuations and several rescues.

From the time they got the call from FEMA they had just four hours to activate and head out Tuesday morning.

The team will stage in Ocala as they await the storm’s arrival and expect to be on the ground for two weeks or longer.

Gov. Rick Scott has called Michael a “monstrous hurricane” with a devastating potential from high winds, storm surge, and heavy rains. He declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties, from the Panhandle to Tampa Bay, activated hundreds of Florida National Guard members and waived tolls to encourage evacuations.

He also warned caregivers at north Florida hospitals and nursing homes to do all possible to assure the safety of the elderly and infirm. Following Hurricane Irma last year, 14 people died when a South Florida nursing home lost power and air conditioning.

“If you’re responsible for a patient, you’re responsible for the patient. Take care of them,” he said.

