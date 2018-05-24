Hurricane Michael A Strong Category 3, Expected To Continue StrengtheningPowerful Hurricane Michael continues gaining strength as it bears down on the Florida Panhandle.

'This Storm Is Deadly’: Florida Gov. Rick Scott Ahead Of ‘Monstrous Hurricane’ MichaelHurricane Michael is intensifying as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and closer to the US coastline.

Because Of Hurricane Michael, Florida Will Allow Some Voters To Register Past DeadlineVoters threatened by Hurricane Michael will get an extra day to register to vote ahead of the state's closely-watched races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Gov. Scott Warns Of Hurricane 'Devastation,’ Storm SurgeScott said his main concern from the rapidly developing hurricane is storm surge, which the National Weather Service estimates could reach eight to 12 feet

Miami Rescue Task Forces Deployed To Panhandle Ahead Of Hurricane MichaelMiami's Florida Task Force II packed up Tuesday to head to the state's Panhandle in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane Michael Continues Strengthening As Warnings Begin In FloridaHurricane Michael is forecast to continue strengthening as it moves closer to Florida's Panhandle.

US Gulf Coast Bracing For Impact As Florida's Governor Calls Michael A “Monstrous Hurricane”A newly formed hurricane is bearing down on parts of northern Florida.

“You’ve Got To Take Care Of Yourself,” Gov. Scott Urges Ahead Of Hurricane's Approach Gov. Rick Scott has warned residents of the Panhandle and the Big Bend region to “seriously” plan for the impact of the rapidly developing Hurricane Michael.