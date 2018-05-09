There is nothing more special than parent/child bonding time. Making dates with your child is a great way to do so. Are you a mom with a son and looking for fun ideas on spending time with him? There is something for everyone on this list from trampolines, to water parks, and even cooking lessons.

Ninja Lounge

14401 N.E. 19th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33181

(786) 590-5000

www.ninjalounge.com

Enjoy an adventurous mom and son date at Ninja Lounge. This entertainment facility is fun for all ages. From trampolines to an obstacle course, and even a virtual reality park, there is something every mother and son will enjoy. It’s a great way to get exercise together while having fun.

The Naked Bite

Various locations

(707) 776-7035

www.thenakedbite.com

For mothers and sons that share a love of food, then a cooking class would make for a great option as a mom and son date. Whether attending a private class together or making it into a cooking party, this is sure to be a fun time together. Not to mention you will get to have delicious food you made yourself after. Click here to learn more about their private cooking classes or here to find out more about their cooking parties.

Grapeland Water Park

1550 N.W. 37th Ave.

Miami, FL 33125

(305) 960-2950

www.miamigov.com

What is more fun for a mom and son date than visiting a water park? There are five attractions at Grapeland Water Park – Shipwreck Island, Pirate’s Plunge, Captain’s Lagoon, and Buccaneer River Ride. Shipwreck Island is meant for the smaller kids, those who are under 48 inches tall. Pirate’s Plunge is great for older children and features many slides. Captain’s Lagoon features a large heated pool. Buccaneer River Ride is for those looking to relax on the lazy river.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

1200 South Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-5811

www.floridastateparks.org