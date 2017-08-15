Best Water Parks In Miami

August is often one of the hottest months of the year, so it’s only fitting to spend it at a water park. Whether you’re an adventure seeker wanting to get a thrill on a water slide or a parent wanting to entertain the kids on a hot summer day, there is something for everyone at these water parks. For those with babies and toddlers, don’t worry almost all have special water play areas for even the littlest of kids! Be sure to check them out ASAP though as most will close in September!

Grapeland Water Park

1550 N.W. 37th Ave.

Miami, FL 33125

(305) 960-2950

www.miamigov.com

From the most adventurous of water slides to the more relaxing lazy river, this fun water park includes four attractions – Shipwreck Island, Pirate’s Plunge, Captain’s Lagoon, and Buccaneer River Ride. Don’t miss their ‘Dive In Movie Nights’ on Friday, August 25 and Friday, September 29 to have fun family cool off in the evenings as well! Admission prices for ages 14 and older are $12 for Miami-Dade County Residents (I.D. Required) & $15 for non Miami-Dade County Residents, $7 for ages 2 to 13, and free for 1 year old and under. Please note after August 20th, this water park is only open on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of Labor Day.

Bucky Dent Water Park

2240 W. 60th St.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 818-2990

This public water park offers a zero depth entry swimming pool, two thirty water slides, and activity pool with slide. For those not as strong swimmers they also offer swim lessons here from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The activity pool is perfect for the younger kids as the standing water is very shallow.

McDonald Water Park

7505 W. 12th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33014

(305) 818-9164

Hit the waves without the mess of the beach with McDonald Water Park’s wave pool. Other features of the park include a lazy river and waterfall tunnel. The interactive splash pad provides hours of fun for younger swimmers. They also offer American Red Cross swim lessons for ages 6 months to 4 years old.

Castaway Island Water Park

3300 N. Park Road

Hollywood, FL 33021

(954) 357-8811

Located just a few miles from North Miami Beach, this water park provides a full day of fun for families. There are two interactive water playgrounds and a zero-entry Swim Lagoon complete with a waterfall at one end. One water playground is meant for the smallest of kids and features a small slide & plenty of fun things to climb. The other water playground is for a little bit older kids and features the ever popular buckets that dump water.

Paradise Cove Water Park

900 N. Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

(954) 357-5170

Located at C.B. Smith Park, Paradise Cove Water Park is one of the best known water parks in South Florida. They have a ton of water slides available for all ages, including their four five-story-tall waterslides known as Paradise Pipeline. Other areas include Sharky’s Lagoon which features tons of interactive play, Parrot’s Point is meant for ages five and under, and Crazy Creek which is a 410 foot long tube ride featuring many interactive elements along the ride.

By Suzy Fielders