5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

Miami is known for it’s beaches and nightlife, but the city has so much to offer. Whether a Miami-native or just visiting, this bucket list of what to do in Miami is a great way to see all the rich culture the city has to offer. This bucket list contains something for everyone, from shopping at CocoWalk to watching a movie in a historic building.

Concrete Beach Brewery 325 N.W. 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 796-2727

www.concretebeachbrewery.com Concrete Beach Brewery is features a brewery, taproom and indoor/outdoor bar. They host a ton of fun events from comedy nights to Havana nights. They brew a ton of great options for every beer taste including, but not limited to, lager, porter and pilsner. Don’t forget to find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for photos and the latest news!

Miami Dade College Tower Theater 1508 S. W. 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

(305) 237-2463

www.towertheatermiami.com This is a must visit place for movie lovers. Located in Little Havana, this theater happens to be one of Miami’s oldest cultural landmarks. Named by USA Today “as one of 10 great places to see a movie in splendor”, it’s a great place to watch a film. For the latest updates and list of what is currently showing follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Grapeland Water Park 1550 N.W. 37th Ave.

Miami, FL 33125

(305) 960-2950

www.miamigov.com What Southern Florida bucket list is complete without a fun-filled water park? There are four attractions at the park: Shipwreck Island, Pirate's Plunge, Captain's Lagoon, and Buccaneer River Ride. There's something for everyone here from classic water slides to the lazy river. Admission for ages 14 and older is $12 for Miami-Dade County Residents (I.D. Required) & $15 for non Miami-Dade County Residents, $7 for ages 2 to 13, and free for 1 year old and under. Please note this is a spring/summer bucket item as the park doesn't open until Spring 2018.

CocoWalk 3015 Grand Ave.

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

(305) 444-0777

www.cocowalk.net Whether visiting or living in Miami, Coconut Grove shopping and dining is a must-do attraction! The beautiful and relaxing ambiance here is the perfect South Florida setting. In addition to shopping and dinning, there is also a movie theater. Learn more and see a full listing of offerings by following them on Facebook and Twitter.