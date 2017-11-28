5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

By Suzy Fielders
Miami is known for it’s beaches and nightlife, but the city has so much to offer. Whether a Miami-native or just visiting, this bucket list of what to do in Miami is a great way to see all the rich culture the city has to offer. This bucket list contains something for everyone, from shopping at CocoWalk to watching a movie in a historic building.
1 concrete beach 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

(Source: concretebeachbrewery.com)

Concrete Beach Brewery

325 N.W. 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 796-2727
www.concretebeachbrewery.com

Concrete Beach Brewery is features a brewery, taproom and indoor/outdoor bar. They host a ton of fun events from comedy nights to Havana nights. They brew a ton of great options for every beer taste including, but not limited to, lager, porter and pilsner. Don’t forget to find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for photos and the latest news!

2 mdc tower 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

(Source: towertheatermiami.com)

Miami Dade College Tower Theater

1508 S. W. 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 237-2463
www.towertheatermiami.com

This is a must visit place for movie lovers. Located in Little Havana, this theater happens to be one of Miami’s oldest cultural landmarks. Named by USA Today “as one of 10 great places to see a movie in splendor”, it’s a great place to watch a film. For the latest updates and list of what is currently showing follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

3 grapeland 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

(Source: miamigov.com)

Grapeland Water Park

1550 N.W. 37th Ave.
Miami, FL 33125
(305) 960-2950
www.miamigov.com

What Southern Florida bucket list is complete without a fun-filled water park? There are four attractions at the park: Shipwreck Island, Pirate’s Plunge, Captain’s Lagoon, and Buccaneer River Ride. There’s something for everyone here from classic water slides to the lazy river. Admission for ages 14 and older is $12 for Miami-Dade County Residents (I.D. Required) & $15 for non Miami-Dade County Residents, $7 for ages 2 to 13, and free for 1 year old and under. Please note this is a spring/summer bucket item as the park doesn’t open until Spring 2018.

4 cocowalk 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

(Source: cocowalk.net)

CocoWalk

3015 Grand Ave.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 444-0777
www.cocowalk.net

Whether visiting or living in Miami, Coconut Grove shopping and dining is a must-do attraction! The beautiful and relaxing ambiance here is the perfect South Florida setting. In addition to shopping and dinning, there is also a movie theater. Learn more and see a full listing of offerings by following them on Facebook and Twitter.

5 baggs 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

(Source: floridastateparks.org)

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

1200 South Crandon Blvd.
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 361-5811
www.floridastateparks.org

This park has something for everyone! Located at the park is hiking, two restaurants, Cape Florida Lighthouse, fishing, canoeing, a beach, and much more! History lovers will love that Cape Florida Lighthouse is one of the oldest structures in South Florida. Visit their website for the full list of activities here and additional information on the park.

