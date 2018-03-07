By Katherine Bostick

Saint Patrick, who was not actually of Irish descent, dedicated his life to serving the people of Ireland and spreading the word of Christianity throughout Ireland. As such, he became the patron saint of Ireland. His life and times are celebrated worldwide as a national holiday. Cities all around the South Florida area hold various St. Patrick’s Day activities during the first half of March. Check out the venues below and see what type of fun can be found in the local area.

St. Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival

The Wharf Miami

114 Southwest North River Drive

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 906-4000

www.eventbrite.com

Date: March 17, 2018 through March 18, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m

The St. Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival at the Wharf will have food, games, and lots of fun activities for all attendees. Music will be provided by IRIE, and several other entertainers throughout the day. This indoor festival is free to enter and food and crafts will be available for purchase at this venue. Dogs are welcome at this event as long as they are leashed and owners must clean up after their pets. Children are invited to attend during daylight hours, when accompanied by a parent or guardian. However, this becomes a 21 and over only event after sundown.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl In Wynwood

SHOTS Miami

311 Northwest 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 571-0439

www.facebook.com Date: March 17, 2018 through March 18, 2018 from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. Miami Bar Crawl is once again organizing a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl for the Miami area. SHOTS Miami is the check-in spot for the 2018 bar crawl, with 6 additional bars and pubs offering either free drinks or major discounts to participants in the bar crawl. All of the participating bars and pubs are within walking distance of SHOTS Miami so no vehicle is needed to have a great time on St. Patrick’s Day. Ticket process vary but all ticket holders will get some St. Patrick’s Day swag, drink specials, 5 free drinks, and no cover charges. St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival

Fred B Harnett Ponce Circle Park

2800 Ponce De Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 949-8400

www.emeraldsocietysfl.com Date: March 10, 2018 at 12 p.m. Tricianne Garrihy, popular Irish singer and harpist, will once again be performing at the Coral Gables St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival. Other entertainers currently scheduled to perform are Tipsy Laird, The St. Andrews Bagpipe Band, and Paddy Kelligan. The Breffini Academy of dance will be providing visitors with a taste of Irish dancing at this festival. There will also be lots of activities for children with face painting, clowns, slides, rock climbing wall, and lots more to entertain the children in attendance. A beauty pageant, called the Miss Colleen Pageant, has been added to the festivities and all of the contestants will be showcased on stage at the festival.

Related: Guide To Miami Area 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Events

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 N.W. 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 573-0371

www.stpatswynwood.com Date: March 17, 2018 through March 18, 2018

This venue is billed as South Florida’s largest St Patrick’s Day Block Party. Music will be furnished by some of the finest DJ’s in the area. Visitor’s can partake of green beer, street art, a fashion market, and a food truck. Attendees who purchase their tickets in advance will get a free beer and a free shot, plus green goodies to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This event is open and free to the public. It is a 21+ event.

Hollywood St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 921-3404

www.stpatricksparade.com Date: March 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. This yearly event is sponsored by the Hibernians of Hollywood and the City of Hollywood. The emcee of the parade will be local radio personality Footy. Sponsor’s of the event have not yet released the name of the grand marshall. In addition to clowns, marching bands, and floats, the New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps will be performing along the parade route. Also making an appearance at the parade this year will be the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales! The festival will begin immediately after the parade. Although entry into the festival is free, there is a fee to park close to the event.

Related: Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Miami