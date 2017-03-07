Guide To Miami Area 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Events

By Katherine Bostick South Florida contains an eclectic mix of people from many different cultures. Those of Irish heritage, and those who just want to celebrate as if they were Irish, will find plenty of activities to fill their day with Irish food, fun, and celebrations. So wear your Irish spirit by wearing something green as you head out to one of the venues below for a fun-filled experience. From parades, to yacht parties, festival, South Florida shows it’s Irish pride is still going strong.

Miami Nice 2017 Annual All White Yacht Party Jazz In The Garden

Downtown Miami’s Jazz In The Garden

Miami, FL 33131

(718) 930-3959

www.miaminiceweekend2017.com Date: Friday, March 17 at 11:30 p.m. The Annual All White Yacht Party begins at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and continues until 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th. The yacht, The South Beach Lady, will leave promptly at 12:30 a.m. and will return to the dock at 4am. The 125-foot luxury yacht has four levels, eight flat screen TV’s, and cash bars on every deck. Music for this event will be provided by DJ SNAP and there will be a complimentary light buffet available for attendees. Attire for this event should be all white clothing, however, all white clothes are not required. Early bird admission tickets are $60.00 for general admission but must be purchased prior to March 17 to get the discount price. Bottle service, which includes 3 bottles of liquor, is $1000.00, but does not include the general admission onto the yacht. Boarding will be at the Sea Isle Marina, Pier 5 located at 1635 N. Bayshore Drive.

37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival

Fred B Hartnett Ponce Circle Park

2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 949-8400

www.emeraldsocietysfl.com Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12 p.m. The 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Irish singer and harpist Tricianne Garrihy, featuring Avalon, will be playing traditional and contemporary Irish music at the festival. Paddy Kelligan, Tipsy Laird, and the St. Andrew Bagpipe Band will also be providing music for this years festival. The academy of Dance Irish Dancers will be performing traditional Irish dances on stage at the festival. There will also be children’s activities, a rock-wall climbing area, and lots of crafts available at this venue. Admission to this event is free and there is plenty of parking at the park and in the surrounding area. Related: Top St. Patrick’s Day Parties In South Florida

Hollywood St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Hollywood Blvd. and Harrison Street

Hollywood, FL

(954) 921-3404

www.stpatricksparade.com Date: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Harrison Street on Sunday, March 12. Radio personality Footy will be the emcee at the parade. As with most parades, there will be marching bands, floats, and clowns. However, this particular parade will include the New York Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps, as well as other bagpipe and drum corps from surrounding areas. Grand Marshall for the parade will be Peggy Campbell. The festival will continue after the parade at the stage at Hollywood Blvd and 19th Avenue. Irish entertainment will be provided by Joe Dougherty, NYPD Emerald Society Pipe & Drum Corps, and UV performing a U2 tribute show. there will be games and activities for the children at the Downtown Anniversary Park. The event is free but parking close to the event will cost $10.00 per vehicle.