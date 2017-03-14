Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Miami

By Katherine Bostick

St. Patrick’s Day in South Florida is a day for celebrating everything Irish. From parties to parades, to wearing of the green, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs will be showing off their Irish pride on St. Patrick’s Day. Whether in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, or Coral Gables, there is some sort of activity going on at every Irish establishment in the area. Listed below are just a few of the many places offering St. Patrick’s Day parties this year.

Irish Times

5850 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 667-4114

www.irishtimesmia.com

Irish times features live bands, an outside block party, and DJs inside as a part of their St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The party at this venue is a two-day event beginning on March 16th and continuing through March 17th. Drinks such as the Irish Car Bomb, Baby Guinness, and many other Irish favorites will be available at the bar on both days. As with many restaurants and bars, the Irish Times will also be serving some Irish delights like Bangers and Mash, an Irish Reuben, Irish sausages, and Guinness braised corned beef and cabbage.

Playwright Irish Pub

1265 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 534-0667

www.playwrightirishpubfl.com

Playwright Irish Pub offers food, drinks, and a rocking St. Patrick’s Day party on St. Patrick’s Day. Irish Coffee, The Nutty Irishman, and Jameson Irish Whiskey, are just a few of the delicious Irish Coffees serve at this pub. There are also nine different types of Irish Whiskeys available at Playwright Irish Pub. This venue has several large stained glass windows above the long bar, several large screen TV’s placed conveniently around the building, and a live DJ playing on the weekends. The numerous tables at this venue make for good eating spots for enjoying Irish sausage sandwiches, Irish beef stew, or the famous corned beef and cabbage.

Maguire’s Hill 16 Irish Pub and Eatery

535 North Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 764-4453

www.maguireshill16.com

This award winning traditional Irish pub and restaurant prides itself on giving customers a sense of being in Ireland. From the décor around the pub to the furniture that customers sat in, the authenticity of this establishment gives customers a little taste of Irish culture. Bangers and Mash, Irish lamb stew, Dublin chicken breast, and the Irish Farmhouse grill. Pair your food with Mangers Irish Cider, Irish Mint Madness, and other fabulous Irish coffees for a wonderful taste treat. So, for a true Irish experience on St. Patrick’s Day, check out the fun at Maguire’s Hill 16 Irish Pub.

John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 445-3777

www.johnmartins.com

For 18 years, John Martin’s Irish Pub has put on one of South Florida’s biggest and most fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day parties with singing, dancing, great food, and Irish drinks. This pub even offers Irish dance lessons every Saturday. Customers who take the dance lessons get 10% off their dining bill. Treat your taste buds to an Irish Reuben sandwich, Beef & Guinness stew, Irish potato soup, Irish soda bread, or the whiskey-infused Gaelic steak. Come for the party but keep coming back for the food.

Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub

1921 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 921-2317

www.mickeybyrnes.com

Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub tries to bring a piece of modern Ireland to Hollywood, FL. This establishment has 18 beers on tap including several Irish favorites. Irish dishes available at this venue include Irish-style bruschetta, Irish sausage rolls, Irish lasagna, and good old-fashioned corned beef and cabbage. But be sure to wear your green at this bar on St. Patrick’s Day and show your Irish pride.

