Incident In Uzbekistan Raising Suspicions Russia Involved In Cuba Sonic Attacks

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A newly revealed incident by a U.S. officer based at the American embassy in Uzbekistan is raising suspicions that Russia might have been involved in the bizarre Cuba attacks.
In September, the officer and his wife reported, according to one source familiar with the incident, what may have been at least one acoustic attack similar to those experienced by the diplomats in Havana.
The first Cuba attacks began in November 2016, and the last report of an attack was in August 2017.
A recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana sounded similar to shrieking crickets but with an electronic twang.
The recording is just one of the many sounds taken in Cuba that led investigators to initially believe it was a sonic weapon.
U.S. officials said the attacks caused hearing, cognitive, visual, balance, sleep and other problems.
According to medical records reviewed exclusively by CBS News, a U.S. doctor who evaluated American and Canadian diplomats working in Havana diagnosed them with conditions as serious as mild traumatic brain injury, and with likely damage to the central nervous system.
The source told CBS News that officer and his wife were flown out of Tashkent by the State Department to be evaluated. It is unclear what further diagnosis or care they have had following their departure from Tashkent.
The State Department declined to describe in detail the incident, only saying no one on the U.S. staff in Tashkent has suffered similar health issues to those experienced by victims of the Cuba attacks.