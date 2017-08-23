Medical Records Reveal US Diplomats In Cuba Diagnosed With Serious Health Conditions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HAVANA (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged about the U.S. diplomats believed to have been attacked by a mystery sonic weapon in Cuba.
According to medical records reviewed exclusively by CBS News, a U.S. doctor who evaluated American and Canadian diplomats working in Havana diagnosed them with conditions as serious as mild traumatic brain injury, and with likely damage to the central nervous system.
The diplomats had complained about hearing loss, nausea, headaches and balance issues.
A source familiar with these incidents says officials are investigating whether the diplomats were targets of a type of sonic attack directed at their homes, which were provided by the Cuban government.
The source says reports of more attacks affecting U.S. embassy workers on the island continue.
Related: Cuban Government Denies Involvement In Diplomats’ ‘Mysterious Symptoms’
The doctor, one of several who reviewed their cases, included a warning in the medical records about the health risks of future exposures.
The diplomats underwent comprehensive audiological evaluations and a battery of other tests.
In a statement received by CBS News from the University of Miami Health System, they confirmed its physicians were “consulted” by State on its diplomats in Cuba.
“Like any top-notch academic medical center in the nation, the University of Miami is often consulted regarding complex health care issues or emerging diseases. In the case of U.S. diplomats, our physicians were consulted by the State Department,” read the statement from the university. “The expertise of our physicians and researchers across a variety of fields naturally positions us to assist in these matters, and we consider it our obligation and responsibility to share that knowledge as needed. Regardless of the circumstances of providing medical care, maintaining patient privacy stands as a top priority for the University.”