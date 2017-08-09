U.S. Embassy Workers In Cuba Get Sick, Cuban Officials Asked To Leave

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some U.S. embassy workers in Havana, Cuba had to come back to the U.S. after suffering “physical symptoms,” prompting an investigation.

As a result, two officials with the Embassy of Cuba were asked to leave the U.S. back in May.

“Two were asked to leave and they did,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday.

The State Department said they reminded the Cuban government of its obligation under the Vienna Convention to protect diplomats.

While the State Department stayed mostly mum on what the symptoms were , they did say an investigation is underway.

Nauert said the symptoms felt by the State Department workers did require medical attention but were not life-threatening. Some left Cuba for medical reasons.

“We had to bring some Americans home. Some Americans chose to come home,” said Nauert.

The department does not have, “definitive answers on the source or cause of the incidents,” said a spokesperson for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Nauert said they first heard about the incidents in late 2016. The “physical symptoms” have since only affected State Department employees but they would not say how many.

The department says they are taking this situation “very seriously” and are working to find out the cause and impact of the incidents.

“The safety and security of American citizens abroad is our top priority,” said Nauert.

An FBI official told CBS News the bureau has also been looking into the issue.