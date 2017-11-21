Additional Remains Found Of Miami Gardens Soldier Killed In Niger Ambush

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Additional remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in an October ambush in Niger have been discovered.
The remains, those of Sgt. La David Johnson, were recovered on November 12th by the military and an FBI team that traveled to the area.
Johnson, who was from Miami Gardens, and three fellow American soldiers were killed conducting a patrol in an area where they were told not to expect any enemy contact. Two other soldiers were wounded.
The men were members of a team of U.S. advisors working with soldiers from Niger, about 40 in total, who set out to meet local village leaders that day.
They were ambushed by a band of fighters described in an after-action report as “well-trained, well-equipped and well-organized.” A band which the Pentagon now believes was a local offshoot of ISIS.
The patrol’s vehicles were destroyed and they were cut down as they tried to take cover.
French fighter jets arrived about half an hour later, and French troops evacuated the wounded. But somehow Sgt. Johnson was left behind. A beacon emitting from his uniform signaled that he might have survived the initial attack. His body was recovered two days later by local African forces.
Also killed, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson.
(©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)