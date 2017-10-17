Body Of US Soldier Killed In Niger Returns Home To South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida soldier killed in an ambush in Africa is returning home to be laid to rest.
The body of 25-year-old Sgt. La David T. Johnson will arrive Tuesday evening at Miami International Airport.
Johnson was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was among four U.S. troops killed in an attack in Niger on Oct. 4.
According to the military, Johnson’s Special Forces unit was assisting and advising Nigerians on dealing with terror groups. The U.S. and Niger forces in a joint patrol were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed by 40-50 militants believed to be linked to the Islamic State group.
Johnson and three other soldiers were killed. Four Nigerien soldiers also died in the attack and two other U.S. troops were wounded.
U.S. special operations forces have been working with Niger’s military in the fight against extremists in the African region.
Johnson leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young children.
Johnson enlisted in the Army in January 2014 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, the Army Air Assault Badge, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge – Sharpshooter with Rifle.
A viewing for the Miami Gardens native will take place on Friday, October 20th at Christ the Rock Church, located at 11000 Stirling Road in Cooper City from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
On Saturday, October 21st, his funeral service will take place at the same church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by his burial at Hollywood Memorial Gardens located at 6301 Taft Street, just across the street from Fred Hunters Funeral Home.