US Soldier’s Body May Have Been In Hands Of ISIS Following Niger Ambush

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s body wasn’t found until two days after he was killed in Niger, and that could be because he was possibly in the hands of ISIS.

The bodies of four Green Berets are coming home to their families.

For Johnson, who was just 25, that means a return to his pregnant wife and two kids in Miami Gardens.

Myeshia Johnson spoke to CBS4 News on Monday, days after learning of her husband’s death.

“I told him before he leave that I love him and make sure he come back to me,” Myeshia said. “And he told me he was. And for them to knock on my door it just… my whole life changed in an instant. My husband was my soul mate.”

Sgt. Johnson’s unit was caught by surprise in an Isis ambush.

“We assess risk before every operation and the military has a very rigorous risk assessment process in place, but it’s only an assessment,” said retired Col. Steve Warren.

CNN reports that military intelligence showed it was “unlikely” they would run into enemy forces.

They were meeting with locals and advising Nigerian forces. When more than 50 ISIS fighters opened fire with rocket propelled grenades and machine guns.

In the chaos that ensued, Johnson became separated from his fellow soldiers. He was found dead nearly 48 hours after the firefight.

The Pentagon’s Africa Command does not know for sure if he was wounded and alive on the battlefield, and if he was even for a brief time in ISIS hands.

“AfriCom is reviewing very closely the security procedures,” said Gen. Mark Milley.

The army chief of staff openly acknowledges a full investigation is underway.

CNN is also reporting the U.S. has told the Nigerian government it’s considering a military strike against the camp where the terrorists behind this attack are believed to be based.