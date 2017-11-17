‘Chainsaw-Wielding Nun’ Honored By Miami Heat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida nun, who grabbed a chainsaw to help clean up Hurricane Irma debris at her high school, was honored Friday by the Miami Heat.
Sister Margaret Ann was surprised during a pep rally at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School when she was awarded a Tissot timepiece and a $5,000 contribution which will go to the charity of her choice. Tissot is the official watch of the NBA and she was named a Tissot recipient of the “gift of time.”
It was presented to her by Heat legend Shane Battier.
She will also be honored at an upcoming Heat game.
An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, originally captured that video of Sister Margaret Ann, in full habit and cutting up hurricane debris with a chainsaw. The department posted the video on its social media pages and wrote, “Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!”
Sister Margaret Ann is the principal of the school but since then, she is known as the “chainsaw-wielding nun”.
Today’s honor comes on the heels of another. In October, the Due South Brewing Co. in Tampa created a beer in her honor called ‘Nun With A Chainsaw.’