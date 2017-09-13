Sister Margaret, A Chainsaw-Wielding Savior After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KENDALL (CBSMiami) — It’s safe to say Sister Margaret Ann, Principal at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Kendall, is heaven-sent.

This self-described “servant of God” became a chainsaw-wielding savior to the streets just after Irma blew through, when she saw the road was blocked and a car almost crashed into a wall.

“I figured we needed it to be safe,” Sister Margaret said. “So I came back to the school and started clearing out the rest so it was safe for the cars to pass through.”

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

Sister Margaret is no stranger to a chainsaw.

“I grew up in Texas and my dad always taught us do what you need to do to help other people out and always put others before yourself,” she said. “That’s what led to me becoming a sister anyway.”

An off-duty police officer captured video of her when he came upon her.

“The police officer said, ‘Sister you don’t need to do this because the police will come and I came, and I said, ‘We’re on the edge.’ I knew the police had so many people to care for and we needed this to be done soon, so I was happy to help.”

And now the video has gone viral and this selfless sister isn’t used to being in “the habit” of all this praise.

“It really is very surprising and I’m not very comfortable with it. But if this is what God wants then this is what we do. And it really is a blessing that God has given me the opportunity to help other people,” she explained.

On Wednesday, staff, students, alumni and parents were at the school to do their part in the cleanup effort. But the school did suffer structural damage to a cooling unit that could delay their hopes of opening Monday. Still, they’re just proud of what their principal did — and who she is.

“She’s a role model,” said student Sabrina Coto. “She’s amazing, always has been.”

Andrew, an 11th grader, wasn’t surprised at all.

“I saw that trees were falling and Sister Margaret is always there to help so I knew she would be there,” he said. “She’s a go-getter.”

A viewer from Canada saw Sister Margaret on a national TV news program. He looked up the school online and sent her a brand new state-of-the-art chainsaw. God works in mysterious ways.