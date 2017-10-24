South Florida Brewing Company Launches ‘Nun With A Chainsaw’ Beer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was one of the happier memories that came from Hurricane Irma.
A video taken of Sister Margaret Ann, the Principal at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Kendall, using a chainsaw to help cut down a fallen tree after the storm went viral.
Sister Margaret instantly became a national sensation and was known as the Chainsaw Nun.
Now, Due South Brewing Company in Boynton Beach is hoping to cash in on Sister Margaret’s popularity by launching “Nun With A Chainsaw” beer.
The video captured by the Miami-Dade Police Department became one of the iconic images of South Florida’s attempt to bounce back from Hurricane Irma.
The pale ale beer, which went on sale last week, is also available in draft.