WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

South Florida Brewing Company Launches ‘Nun With A Chainsaw’ Beer

Filed Under: Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, Chainsaw Nun, Due South Brewing Company, Sister Margaret Ann

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was one of the happier memories that came from Hurricane Irma.

A video taken of Sister Margaret Ann, the Principal at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Kendall, using a chainsaw to help cut down a fallen tree after the storm went viral.

Sister Margaret instantly became a national sensation and was known as the Chainsaw Nun.

Now, Due South Brewing Company in Boynton Beach is hoping to cash in on Sister Margaret’s popularity by launching “Nun With A Chainsaw” beer.

The video captured by the Miami-Dade Police Department became one of the iconic images of South Florida’s attempt to bounce back from Hurricane Irma.

The pale ale beer, which went on sale last week, is also available in draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch