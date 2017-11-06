Tropical Depression #19 Forms In Central Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As this year’s hurricane season begins to wind down, a new tropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression #19 was about 900 miles east of Bermuda.
Moving to the east at 6 mph, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
A turn toward the north-northeast or north is expected on Monday and this general motion is forecast to continue through Tuesday.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
