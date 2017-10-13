Hurricane Ophelia Picks Up Speed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Ophelia has picked up speed as it moves to the east-northeast.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 615 miles southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Ophelia was moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph and this motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. A turn toward the northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will pass near or to the southeast of the southeastern Azores Saturday and Saturday night.

Only slight weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

While there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm, people in the Zores, Ireland and United Kingdom are urged to monitor its progress.

