Fish Storm Ophelia Moving Away From US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Ophelia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the next 24 hours.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 790 miles west-southwest of the Azores.
Ophelia was crawling to the southeast at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.
Ophelia is forecast to continue moving to the southeast during the next day or two and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
