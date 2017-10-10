WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Fish Storm Ophelia Moving Away From US

Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Ophelia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the next 24 hours.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 790 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Ophelia was crawling to the southeast at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Ophelia is forecast to continue moving to the southeast during the next day or two and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch