Tropical Storm Nate Heading For NW Caribbean Sea

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Gulf Of Mexico in a hurry.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 60 miles east-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras.

Nate was moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the east of the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea today, and reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula early this evening. Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday evening.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Punta Castilla Honduras to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

* Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Metropolitan New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

* West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Nate is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through this weekend:

* Southern Honduras and western Nicaragua: 6-10 inches, max 15 inches

* Eastern El Salvador and northern to central Honduras: 3 to 5 inches, max 8 inches

* Eastern Yucatan and western Cuba: 2 to 4 inches, max 8 inches

* Eastern Belize and the Cayman Islands: 1 to 3 inches

* U.S. Central Gulf Coast states: 3 to 6 inches, max 12 inches

Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue within portions of the warning area in Honduras during the next few hours, but gradually subside. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in Mexico by tonight, with tropical storm conditions expected by late this evening.

A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds on the Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent islands. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.