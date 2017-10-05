Tropical Depression #16 Approaching Coast Of Nicaragua

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flooding rains from Tropical Depression #16 will soon reach portions of Central America.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 50 miles from Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

The storm was moving to the northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

A north-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast to begin later today and continue through Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras later today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

The depression could strengthen to a tropical storm before it moves inland over northeastern Nicaragua today. Strengthening is likely over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday. If it does strengthen into a tropical storm it will be named Nate.

The depression is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Friday night:

* Nicaragua…15 to 20 inches, isolated 30 inches

* Costa Rica and Panama…5 to 10 inches, isolated 20 inches

* Honduras and Belize…2 to 5 inches, isolated 8 inches

* Eastern portions of the Yucatan peninsula…4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches

This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area in Nicaragua and Honduras late today and tonight.

Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Mexico beginning late Friday.