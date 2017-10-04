Tropical Depression Forms In Caribbean, Expected To Strengthen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new depression formed Wednesday in the southwest portion of the Caribbean sea.
The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.
As of 11 a.m., the depression was about 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island with max sustained winds of 35 miles per hour prompting parts of Central American to be put under a Tropical Storm Warning.
The government of Nicaragua has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Nicaragua from Sandy Bay Sirpi northward to the Honduras border. Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Honduras from Punta Castilla eastward to the border with Nicaragua.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.
The depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today.
On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.