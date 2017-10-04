Tropical Depression Forms In Caribbean, Expected To Strengthen

Filed Under: Honduras, Nicaragua, Tropical Storm, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new depression formed Wednesday in the southwest portion of the Caribbean sea.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

As of 11 a.m., the depression was about 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island with max sustained winds of 35 miles per hour prompting parts of Central American to be put under a Tropical Storm Warning.

sdsd Tropical Depression Forms In Caribbean, Expected To Strengthen

Tropical Depression #16 as of 11 a.m. 10/4.

The government of Nicaragua has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Nicaragua from Sandy Bay Sirpi northward to the Honduras border. Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Honduras from Punta Castilla eastward to the border with Nicaragua.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today.

On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch