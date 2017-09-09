Construction Crane Swings In Irma’s Wind In Downtown Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Even before Hurricane Irma began to blow into town, it was known that residents of downtown high-rises had to evacuate because of construction cranes.
This is one reason why. Cranes swinging in the wind.
Cranes moving in Downtown Miami pic.twitter.com/lJ6pgsDfyr
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) September 9, 2017
Deputy Director of the Building Department, Maurice Pons said earlier this week that he “would not advise staying in a building next to a construction crane during a major hurricane like Irma. The crane’s arm has to remain loose, it is not tied down.”
Officials from the city of Miami said there are more than 20 cranes in downtown Miami engineered to withstand winds of 145 miles per hour which is less than what Irma could have brought if it hit as a category 4 or 5 storm.
