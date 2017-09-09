Miami-Dade Shelters: What’s Open & What’s Closed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBMiami) – There’s good news for Miami-Dade residents who are now deciding they that need to go to a shelter or those turned away from a shelter previously because it was at capacity.
The county has opened several new shelters, including a pet friendly one.
Here are the shelters, according to the county, that are open and have room:
*Amelia Earhart Elementary at 5987 E 7th Avenue
*American Senior High at 18350 NW 67th Avenue
*Barbara Goldman Senior High at 14100 NW 89th Avenue
*Bob Graham Education Center at 15901 NW 79th Avenue
*Country Club Middle School at 18305 NW 75th Place
*G. Holmes Braddock Senior High at 3601 SW 147th Avenue
*Hammocks Middle School at 9889 Hammocks Boulevard (pet friendly – limited capacity)
*Hialeah Gardens Middle School at 11690 NW 92nd Avenue
*Hialeah Gardens Senior High at 11700 Hialeah Gardens Boulevard
*Highland Oaks Middle at 2375 NE 203rd Street (pet friendly)
*Hubert O. Sibley K-8 Academy at 255 NW 115th Street
*Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School at 15735 SW 144th Street
*Lake Stevens Middle School at 18484 NW 48th Place
*Linda Lentin K-8 Center at 14312 NE 2nd Court
*Miami Carol City Senior High at 3301 Miami Gardens Drive
*Miami Central Senior High at 1781 NW 95th Street
*Miami Edison Senior High at 6161 NW 5th Court
*Miami Killian Senior High at 10655 SW 97th Avenue
*Miami Lakes Educational Center at 5780 NW 158th Street
*Miami Norland Senior High at 1050 NW 195th Street
*Miami Northwestern Senior High at 1100 NW 71st Street
*North Miami Beach Senior High at 1247 NE 167th Street
*Robert Morgan Senior High at 18180 SW 122nd Avenue
*Ruben Dario Middle School at 350 NW 97th Avenue
*Shenandoah Middle School at 1950 SW 19 Street
*W.R. Thomas Middle School at 13001 SW 26th Street
Here are the shelters that are closed because they are at capacity:
*Coral Park Senior High at 8865 SW 16th Street
*Darwin Fuchs (Sunshine) Pavilion at the Tamiami Fair Grounds (pet friendly)
*Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center at 5950 NW 114th Avenue
*Felix Varela Senior High at 15255 SW 96th Street
*North Miami Middle at 700 NE 137 Street
*North Miami Senior High at 13110 NE 8th Avenue
*North Miami Beach Senior High at 1247 NE 167th Street
*Ronald Reagan Senior High at 8600 NW 107th Avenue
*South Dade Middle School at 29100 SW 194 Avenue
*South Dade Senior High at 28401 SW 167th Avenue
*South Miami Senior (EHPA Bldg) at 6856 SW 53rd Street
*Terra Environmental Senior High at 11005 SW 84th Street
Click Here to find an open shelter near you.
http://mdc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/LocalPerspective/index.html?appid=369c9d9398b241d18ff6b47bec974f0e
Any residents evacuating to a shelter need to bring their own supplies, such as medicine, water, food and bedding for approximately three to five days. Click here for a full list.
