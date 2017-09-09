HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Irma's Storm Surge Water Rising Near Key Largo

NEAR KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) — The Florida Keys are feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma but the worst is still yet to come. Forecasters expect winds of more than 110 mph to smack the Florida Keys around daybreak Sunday.

Near Key Largo, in the Manatee Cove community, CBS4’s David Sutta found roads were flooded, a houseboat had tipped over and docks were going under water. This community is full of boats and trailers.

The water is coming from the Atlantic over to the Bay side, pushing westward. NB lanes of U.S. 1 are getting lapped over with water but not completely covered yet.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast — which still can change a bit and has a margin of error of dozens of miles — projects Irma’s potent eye to make three landfalls into Florida.

First, there’s a projected Sunday morning hit in the Lower Keys. Then later, after moving over water, Irma is expected to come ashore around Cape Coral or Fort Myers. From there it is predicted to steam inland go over the highly populated Tampa Bay region.

 

 

 

