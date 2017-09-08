‘We Are Running Out Of Time.’: Gov. Scott As Irma Moves Closer To Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott says time is running out to prepare for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma as it approaches Florida.

“We are running out of time. The storm is almost here,” said Governor Scott.

The governor said this should be the day you do the “right thing for your family and go inland.”

“If you’ve been ordered to evacuate, get out,” said Governor Scott.

While there are hurricane watches and warnings for parts of the state, the governor said everyone should prepare.

“All Floridians should be prepared to evacuate soon,” said Governor Scott.

As for those evacuating, the state doing what they can to keep it running smoothly including having Department of Transportation officials monitoring traffic cameras.

“I’ve offered school buses to help evacuations statewide,” said Gov. Scott.

The governor asked anyone who is stuck in traffic to please have patience and be mindful of others.

If you do not need to be on the road, please do not travel.

Fuel is a major concern for many but Governor Scott reassured residents they are doing their best to keep fuel coming in. Click here to get the fuel buddy app to find gas.

The governor asked gas stations in evacuation zones to stay open as long as possible so people can fuel up and get out.

Ports will remain open in order to bring fuel in as long as possible, the governor said.

More than 17,000 people have already volunteered but the governor said they could always use more. Those wanting tp volunteer can call 1-800-354-3571. Volunteers will be helping in the shelters and with food and supply distribution.

For more information, you can also call Florida‘s Emergency line at 1-800-342-3557.. A major issue during hurricanes is price gouging. If you believe you’re a victim of price gouging call 1-866-966-7226 to report it.