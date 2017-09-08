Monroe County To Open Four Shelters Of Last Resort

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Monroe County is opening four shelters of last resort due to the challenges of evacuating all Keys residents and the life-threatening winds and dangerous storm surge expected from Hurricane Irma.
The following shelters of last resort will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. No services will be available at those sites. And, they only will be open until tropical storm force winds subside.
MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates
These shelters of last resort are only to provide a safe location to ride out the storm rather than to be stuck in a vehicle or structure that is unsafe. They will close again after the unsafe weather conditions have passed. They are not recovery shelters.
The shelters of last resort are:
- Coral Shores HS; 89951 Overseas Hwy; Plantation Key FL 33036 (MM89.9 ocean side)
- Marathon HS; 350 Sombrero Road; Marathon, FL 33050 (MM 50 ocean side)
- Sugarloaf School; 225 Crane Blvd.; Sugarloaf Key, FL (MM 19 gulf side)
- Key West HS; 2100 Flagler Ave.; Key West, FL 33040 (MM 2)
Should you decide to shelter in place, you may register your location with Monroe County. To register download the “Virtual Badge” app to your smartphone and complete the registration form.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here