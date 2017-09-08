HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Monroe County To Open Four Shelters Of Last Resort

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Monroe County is opening four shelters of last resort due to the challenges of evacuating all Keys residents and the life-threatening winds and dangerous storm surge expected from Hurricane Irma.

The following shelters of last resort will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. No services will be available at those sites. And, they only will be open until tropical storm force winds subside.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates

These shelters of last resort are only to provide a safe location to ride out the storm rather than to be stuck in a vehicle or structure that is unsafe.  They will close again after the unsafe weather conditions have passed.  They are not recovery shelters.

The shelters of last resort are:

  • Coral Shores HS; 89951 Overseas Hwy; Plantation Key FL 33036 (MM89.9 ocean side)
  • Marathon HS; 350 Sombrero Road; Marathon, FL 33050 (MM 50 ocean side)
  • Sugarloaf School; 225 Crane Blvd.; Sugarloaf Key, FL (MM 19 gulf side)
  • Key West HS; 2100 Flagler Ave.; Key West, FL 33040 (MM 2)

Should you decide to shelter in place, you may register your location with Monroe County. To register download the “Virtual Badge” app to your smartphone and complete the registration form.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch