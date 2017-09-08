Miami-Dade To Open 13 More Shelters For Hurricane Evacuees

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will open 13 additional shelters on Friday to accommodate the overwhelming demand.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued mandatory evacuation orders for all Zones A, B and parts of C over life-threatening storm surge expected during the storm. People who live in mobile homes were also ordered to evacuate. Click here for a full map of the evacuation zone or click here to check if your address is under evacuation.

The evacuation orders cover approximately 700,000 people.

The following shelters are now open in Miami-Dade County:

Miami Carol City Senior at 3301 Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens

Miami Central Senior at 781 NW 95 Street in Miami

North Miami Senior at 13110 NE 8th Avenue in North Miami

TERRA Environmental at 11005 SW 84 Street in Miami

South Miami Senior High: 6856 SW 53rd St, Miami, FL 33155

North Miami Beach Senior High: 1247 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162

Felix Varela Senior High: 15255 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196

Darwin Fuchs Pavilion: Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center (pet friendly): 10901 Southwest 24th Street, Miami, FL, United States, 33165

Miami-Dade Transit buses began providing service to shelters at 7 a.m. They will run until 10 p.m.

John Delaoch went to the shelter in Tamiami Park. He said it was better to be safe than sorry.

“Oh man, it’s just like being at home, sitting out on the balcony,” said Deloach as he spent his time people watching.

“People have to follow the rules because if not they won’t be safe. During Hurricane Andrew I lived in Kendall, it was disasterous, so it’s not going to happen to me again,” said Tony Yatim who also sought shelter.

County officials say they expect 70,000 people to take advantage of the shelters.

“It’s incredible. They take care of us from the moment we enter, every single person on the staff directed by Alex Munoz, they’ve taken care of us from the moment we enter to the moment we’re inside so I want to say thank you, thank you so very much,” said Yatim.

The Red Cross says if you show up to a shelter, don’t come empty-handed.

“Please, three days worth of water and food – one gallon per person, per pet if you are going to a pet shelter,” said Roberto Baltodano. “They need to understand an evacuation shelter won’t have the comforts of home.”

Governor Rick Scott has ordered all public schools in the state to remain closed at least through Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery in South Florida until the storm passes.

Trash pick up, public transportation and operations at Miami International Airport will stop when winds reach 35 mph.

If you need last minute supplies, there’s still time to go to the supermarket. Most Publix stores will be open to 9 p.m. on Friday then stay closed through the hurricane. Winn-Dixie has not announced its plans yet.