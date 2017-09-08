HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

What To Bring To A Hurricane Shelter

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Floridians are flocking to shelters while others are listening to evacuation orders and fleeing inland as Hurricane Irma moves closer.

For those deciding to evacuate, stay safe and patient if you are caught in traffic.

Numbers & Apps To Know Before, During & After Hurricane Irma

Those deciding to stay in shelters should be mindful that they do fill up quickly. Do not appear empty-handed if you go to any of the shelters.

You should bring at least a 3 day supply of the following:

  • Food & Water – Bring snacks, bottled water and non-perishable canned or packaged food.
  • Medications – Bring prescriptions, glasses and contacts and durable medical equipment.
  • Clothing- Bring a complete change of clothes and footwear.
  • Bedding – This include blankets and sleeping bags.
  • Hygiene Items – Bring sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste and sanitary items.
  • Important Papers – This includes ID, proof of residency and insurance papers.
  • Cash – This is just in case your debit or credit card is not working.
  • Entertainment Items -This includes puzzles, toys for children and reading material.
  • Miscellaneous – Battery-powered radio, First-Aid Kit, flashlight, Cash

For more information, you can also call Florida’s Emergency line at 1-800-342-3557.. A major issue during hurricanes is price gouging. If you believe you’re a victim of price gouging call 1-866-966-7226 to report it.

