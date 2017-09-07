Miami-Dade Expands Evacuation Orders, All Zones A, B, Parts Of C

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100,000 Miami-Dade County residents are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Irma comes to closer to Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued evacuation orders for all Zones A, B and parts of C over life-threatening storm surge expected. People who live in mobile homes were also ordered to evacuate. Click here for a map of evacuation zones.

“Tropical Storm winds could be affecting Miami as soon as Saturday,” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio stood side-by-side with Mayor Gimenez and called this the ‘Golden Hour’ to prepare.

“This is the golden hour already. Lives could be saved if you do what needs to be done now,” said Rubio.

Rubio reassured the public that he spoke to ICE who said immigration status is not and will not be a factor in rescues during and after the hurricane.

The county has opened shelters to house those evacuating. The following shelters are now open:

Miami Carol City Senior at 3301 Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens

Miami Central Senior at 781 NW 95 Street in Miami

North Miami Senior at 13110 NE 8th Avenue in North Miami

TERRA Environmental at 11005 SW 84 Street in Miami

South Miami Senior High: 6856 SW 53rd St, Miami, FL 33155

North Miami Beach Senior High: 1247 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162

Felix Varela Senior High: 15255 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196

Darwin Fuchs Pavilion: Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center (pet friendly): 10901 Southwest 24th Street, Miami, FL, United States, 33165

“Our shelters should be a refuge of last resort for people who truly have no place to go,” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Schools are closed Thursday and Friday. All employees, other than essential employees, are off. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they will make a decision on whether they will open Monday during the weekend.

The main number right how is 35 mph. If winds reach that high, trash pick up, public transportation and operations at Miami International Airport will stop.

PortMiami will be closed down starting 8 a.m. Saturday. Ships will leave the port Friday at noon.

Those who have boats in marinas, are asked to secure their boats as soon as they can.

The mayor said that eventually – probably by Friday or Saturday – all drawbridges will be locked.

Miami-Dade parks and libraries are closed.

Miami-Dade County offers a variety of apps and alerts to stay up to date. You can sign up for Miami-Dade Emergency Alerts that will let you know through email or texts about public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information. Their SAFE app lets users find open and available evacuation centers and Disaster Assistance Centers near you. To report damage info to the county, click here.

For more information, you can also call Florida’s Emergency line at 1-800-342-3557. A major issue during hurricanes is price gouging. If you believe you’re a victim of price gouging call 1-866-966-7226 to report it. Veterans in need of assistance can call 1-800-507-4571.