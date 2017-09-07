Keys Visitors, Residents Heed Evacuation Order

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST – Evacuation buses will begin rolling at noon in Key West to bring residents to a shelter at Florida International University.

All residents of a the Florida Keys are under a mandatory evacuation order as Monroe County braces for potentially catastropic effects from Hurricane Irma.

Approximately 25,000 people have already fled the Keys.

Monroe County Mayor George Neugent said not leaving would be an “irresponsible decision.”

“If a rescue is needed for those people only interested in their own situation, we would have to call out first responders to rescue them and that’s not gonna happen once the storm is hitting,” Neugent said. “It would be a bad decision for people not to continue to observe the mandatory evacuation.”

Many Key West business owners spent Wednesday boarding up their shops. The usually bustling Duval Street was a ghost town.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. This is the first time I saw people really very afraid,” said business owner Carlos Betancur. “I’m leaving too, I just don’t know where yet.”

The Keys hospitals will be closed in preparation for the storm.

• Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon is closing at 7 a.m. Thursday.

• Mariners Hospital in Tavernier is closing at 7 p.m. Thursday

• Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West is closing on 7 a.m. Friday

Wednesday night 13 patients of the Lower Keys Medical Center were loaded onto a C-130 transport plane and flown to Alabama.

Tourist who left on Wednesday under a mandatory evacuation order found trouble finding gas. Either the stations were already closed or they were out of gas. The state and FEMA has promised there will be enough gas. Stations that remained open with gas had long lines with waits of more than a half an hour.

Since flooding and storm surge are primary concerns, some people have parked their cars near bridges on the Overseas Highway because its the highest ground on the islands.