Setzer Says Irma To Be “An Extremely Close Call Or Catastrophic Event”

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As all eyes are focused on Irma now off the coast of Haiti headed toward Florida, we are looking more closely for something yet to happen that will mean either an extremely close call or a catastrophic event for Miami-Dade and Broward.

Early this weekend hurricane Irma will be approaching the western edge of the high pressure ridge that has been steering it and will begin a turn to the north. Where and when that turn takes place will dictate how close the core of the storm is to South Florida on Sunday, according to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer.

An earlier turn on Saturday may mean the worst of the eye wall winds travels north just off the east coast of South Florida while a slower, or less complete turn to due north could mean Miami would feel the brunt of the category four storm.

On Saturday we will be watching closely for the turn to begin and end before it gets close to the 80 degree west longitude line. That north south line literally runs just east of Miami and with a northward moving storm by Saturday evening, will mean if the center of Irma is anywhere near it, South Florida will see a direct hit.

So in the coming days we will keep an eye on the storm’s coordinates, especially the extremely important 80 degree west longitude line.