Where To Find Sandbags For Hurricane Irma Preps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Floridians looking to stock up on sandbags to prevent damage during Hurricane Irma can do so in certain parts of South Florida.

Please be aware that in many locations, they will only pass them out as long as supplies last. Also, make sure to call the business or public works department before going to the location to make sure they still have supplies.

Starting Thursday at 3 p.m., City of Miami residents can pick up free sandbags at Grapeland Park 1550 NW 37th Avenue. Make sure you bring proof of residency.

On Wednesday, sand was available at seven locations in Miami-Dade County where residents who live in flood-prone zones could go fill their sand bags. Residents can bring their own sand bags and shovels.

Goulds Park – 11350 SW 216 th St. Miami, FL

11350 SW 216 St. Miami, FL Country Star/ Cambridge Estates, Naranja- 28350 SW 136 th Place

28350 SW 136 Place Las Palmas- Krome Ave & 200 th Street

Krome Ave & 200 Street South Miami Heights/Oak Park (Roberta Hunter Park) – SW 117 th Ave & SW 208 th Street

SW 117 Ave & SW 208 Street Chuck Pezoldt Park – SW 168th Street & SW 157th Avenue

SW 168th Street & SW 157th Avenue Serena Lakes Park – 13965 SW 180th Street, Miami, FL

13965 SW 180th Street, Miami, FL Eureka Villas Park – 14301 SW 180th Terrace, Miami FL 33177

Miami-based Adonel Concrete is also offering free sandbags at its Sweetwater plant located at 2101 NW 110 Avenue. The company has set aside a million pounds of sand per day for the public. Individuals are asked to bring their own bags to fill the sand. They will start passing out sand at 6 p.m.

Concrete Ready Mix is giving away sand to people who may need it. The company is located at 7301 NW 47th Street in Miami. The sand will be available until it runs out.

In Miami Beach, the city was passing out free sandbags to residents and are giving a limit of 10 bags per family. You can pick up your sandbags at 451 Dade Boulevard

Homestead Sports Complex, at 1601 SE 28th Ave., and Roby George Park, at 201 SW 11th Ave., will distribute at most 10 sandbags per Homestead resident. Proof of residency is required.

In Opa-Locka, the Public Works Department will start handing out sandbags Thursday at 8 a.m. Residents can pick up sandbags at 12950 LeJeune Rd.

In Miramar, sandbags will be available start on Thursday at noon and will go on until supplies are depleted. Sandbags will be available at a 10 bag maximum. The following places will be handing them out:

Miramar Multi-Service Center 6700 Miramar Parkway

City of Miramar Adult Daycare Facility adjacent lot 8915 Miramar Parkway

Sunset Lakes Community Center 2801 SW 186th Avenue

In Deerfield Beach, the city will be giving residents sandbags on Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. or while supplies last. Residents can pick them up at 200 Goolsby Boulevard.

The City of Sweetwater Public Works Department will be distributing sandbags for city residents only on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 NW 110 Avenue. You must have proof of residency. There is a limit of 6 bags per household.

In Hallandale Beach, sandbags will start being passed out at noon on Thursday. Residents can pick up sandbags at Public Works at 630 NW 2nd Street. Each family will only be allowed 6 bags. Business owners in the city can also pick up sandbags.