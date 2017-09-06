HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App    

Here Are The Four Shelters Now Open in Miami-Dade

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Shelters, Irma, Miami-Dade Hurricane Shelters

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced the County is opening four shelters at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and one of them is pet-friendly.

Those shelters are:

    • South Miami Senior High: 6856 SW 53rd St, Miami, FL 33155
    • North Miami Beach Senior High: 1247 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162
    • Felix Varela Senior High: 15255 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196
    • Darwin Fuchs Pavilion: Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center (pet friendly): 10901 Southwest 24th Street, Miami, FL, United States, 33165

These shelters have the ability to house 8,000 people.

Mandatory evacuation orders have not been issued yet but could come early Thursday. It would be Miami-Dade’s first major evacuation in 12 years.

A voluntary evacuation order for Zones A and B, the two closest to the coast, has been issued.

Zone A includes most of Coastal Miami-Dade including Key Biscayne, while Zone B includes Miami Beach, Miami’s Brickell Avenue neighborhood, more inland areas and other oceanfront cities.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates 

Click here and type in your address on the upper left corner to find out which zone you are in.

The evacuation of about 470,000 people would take about 26 hours, according to county estimates.

Evacuations for those with special needs started Wednesday morning.

 

