‘Don’t Ignore Evacuation Orders’: Gov. Scott Talks Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Florida Governor Rick Scott gave the latest on update on Hurricane Irma preps as the forecast cone shows the hurricane making its way to the state.

The governor urged Floridians to stay safe and make sure they are prepared for a possible hit.

“Every family needs to have a plan…Do not sit and wait. Prepare right now,” said Gov. Scott.

Scott said Hurricane Irma can still go anywhere and the entire state needs to be prepared.

“Get prepared. This is your responsibility. Know your evacuation zones,” said Gov. Scott.

Amid reports of shortages of bottled water and other items, Gov. Scott told Floridians to be considerate of your neighbor while shopping and “take what you need.”

It ‘s the same message he had for residents who might be asked to evacuate.

“Take what you need to evacuate. Don’t take extra,” said Gov. Scott.

The governor reassured residents that they are working on keeping evacuation routes from getting bogged down with traffic.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep evacuation routes open,” said Gov. Rick Scott.

While they are working on keeping evacuation routes open, he did urge residents not to wait if you are told to leave.

“Do not ignore evacuation orders,” said Gov. Scott.

The governor said the most important thing is to have a plan.

“We have a plan. The whole state does so you have to make sure and just listen,” said Gov. Scott.