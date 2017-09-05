WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Miami Officials: Avoid Staying Near Construction Cranes If Irma Hits

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The City of Miami is warning residents near construction cranes to avoid staying in a building next to one.

Tuesday evening the city officials released a letter for the public saying the cranes in downtown Miami cannot withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

“These tower cranes are designed to withstand winds up to 145 miles per hour, not a Category 5 Hurricane,” the letter states.

The city explained the crane’s arm has to remain loose and will not be tied down during a hurricane.

Another potential threat is if, during a hurricane, the crane collapses.

They city is urging residents who don’t leave to at least ride out the hurricane in the interior portion of the building – preferably the concrete enclosed stairwell.

Construction sites in the city are now on lockdown.

