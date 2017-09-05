Shelters In Broward & Dade To Open If Needed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Hurricane Irma slowly edges closer, South Florida is being urged are carefully monitoring its progress.

The Monroe County Office Of Emergency Management will be activitate at noon. There will be a mandatory evacuation order coming.

Emergency managers said they will likely call for tourists to leave on Wednesday and residents on Thursday. They added that if if you don’t like traffic leave now. Their big concern is storm surge.

All Monroe County schools and county offices are closed beginning Wednesday.

If there is a mandatory evacuation for residents, it will be too dangerous to open shelters in the Keys. Monroe County residents can seek shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition’s E Darwin Puchs Pavilion.

Miami-Dade and Broward’s emergency managers will also have to make that determination before the weekend.

In Miami-Dade, the county’s Office of Emergency Management partners with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the American Red Cross to operate 20 evacuation centers.

Locations Of Miami-Dade Evacuation Centers

These shelters are meant to be refuges of last resort for people who need to evacuate but are unable to find shelter arrangements, such as with friends, family, or in hotels outside of the evacuation zones.

During evacuations, Miami-Dade County also offers Pet Friendly Evacuation Centers for residents living in evacuation areas, unsafe structures or mobile homes. A family member must stay with the pet. For more information, call 311.

Residents are urged to go to the county website to check and see if they live in evacuation zones.

In Broward, there are 14 shelters around the county, which will be staffed by volunteers and county workers if they are activated.

