Florida Governor Rick Scott Suspends All Tolls In Preparation For Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Rick Scott has announced that all tolls across the state will be suspended in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

This will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and run for the duration of the storm.

By suspending all tolls, Floridians and visitors will more easily be able to prepare for any potential storm impacts, access important hurricane supplies, and quickly and safely evacuate when necessary.

“In preparation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Irma, I have directed the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend all tolls across the State of Florida to keep traffic flowing,” Scott said in a statement. “They will be suspended for the duration of the storm’s impacts to Florida. Ensuring the safety of Florida families and visitors is our top priority and suspending tolls statewide will help people quickly evacuate and make it easier for all Floridians to access important hurricane supplies to ensure they are fully prepared. FDOT has been in constant contact with local districts and stands ready to provide traffic assistance alongside the Florida Highway Patrol and their law enforcement partners. We are continuing to closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Irma and will continue to take aggressive action to keep our state safe.”

Hurricane Irma is currently a powerful Category 5 with winds reaching 185 miles per hour.