‘Be Prepared, Not Panicked’: Broward Mayor Talks Hurricane Irma Preps

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County’s mayor urged residents to finish up their preps in case of a possible hit by Hurricane Irma later this week.

“Irma is a serious category 5 storm that does pose a threat to South Florida. Broward County may be experiencing Tropical Storm force winds as early as Friday evening. Most conditions are expected to worsen throughout the weekend,” said Mayor Barbara Sharief.

At last check, the county commission said they are prepared to declare a local State of Emergency if needed. This will allow county officials to suspend local governmental operations and take action to make sure the community is safe.

The county has already opened the Emergency Hotline for locals and will starting taking calls 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week starting Wednesday. To call the hotline, you can dial 311 or 954-831-4000.

Those who live in evacuation zones, are urged to already know where to go.

“If you live in an evacuation zone, determine when and where you will evacuate to,” said Sharief. “Going to stay with family outside the evacuation zone is the best choice since shelters only provide for vacant needs.”

Sharief said they are working with other counties to coordinate evacuations if necessary.

They are looking to open shelters soon, but have not set an opening day yet. Click here for a full list of shelters.

Make sure to stock up on emergency supplies and remove items that are loose outside of your home.

“Any item left curbside as the storm approaches can become harmful projectiles in strong winds,” said Sharief.

As for ports and airports in the county, Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades are operating at this time but they are monitoring the information closely.

Travelers should contact their airline or cruise line for individual travel information.

“Family members of passengers currently on cruise and scheduled to arrive this weekend should also contact their cruise line for any changes to schedule or port changes,” said Sharief.

The mayor urged residents to prepare for a possible hit but hope for the best.

“Please understand that we are asking you to be prepared not panicked,”said Sharief.

The National Hurricane Center suggests the following materials:

Water – At least 1 gallon of water per person/ animal per day for at least 3 days.

Food- At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food.

Radio- A battery-powered radio with NOAA weather radio tone alert and extra batteries.

Flashlight- Make sure you have extra batteries as well.

First Aid Kit

Manual Can Opener – If the electricity is out, you would need some way to open your canned food.

Cell Phone – Make sure you have extra battery packs or a solar charger to keep your phone on.

Prescription Medications

Glasses

Cash

Important family documents – Make sure you have copies of insurance policies and some form of state issued ID.

Sturdy shoes – Think about pulling out those rain boots and sneakers.

Pet Supplies – Your pets will need enough food and water to also weather out the storm with you.

If you have a generator, make sure you have propane. Also, try to top off your gas tank ahead of time.

If you’re in Broward and need to protect your pet before and during a hurricane click here.