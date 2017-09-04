How To Prep For A Possible Hurricane Irma Hit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As Hurricane Irma moves across the Atlantic Ocean, some South Floridians may want to think about preps.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone shows there may be a threat to not only South Florida but also the Florida Keys and Cuba.
The Keys are especially vulnerable to storm surge flooding and if a major hurricane is forecast to pass near them, they will begin tiered evacuations within the next day or two.
At last check, the closest approach time remains this weekend for South Florida and the Keys.
This means you may want to start gathering materials for an emergency supply kit if needed. The National Hurricane Center suggests the following materials:
- Water – At least 1 gallon of water per person/ animal per day for at least 3 days.
- Food- At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food.
- Radio- A battery-powered radio with NOAA weather radio tone alert and extra batteries.
- Flashlight- Make sure you have extra batteries as well.
- First Aid Kit
- Manual Can Opener – If the electricity is out, you would need some way to open your canned food.
- Cell Phone – Make sure you have extra battery packs or a solar charger to keep your phone on.
- Prescription Medications
- Glasses
- Cash
- Important family documents – Make sure you have copies of insurance policies and some form of state issued ID.
- Sturdy shoes – Think about pulling out those rain boots and sneakers.
- Pet Supplies – Your pets will need enough food and water to also weather out the storm with you.
For those prepping, the last good day of weather will likely be Friday with weather starting to deteriorate Saturday. This of course can shift if the storm speeds up or slows down.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here