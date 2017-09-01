Fins On 4 | Fins-Vikings Recap | Landry Review Ongoing | Profile: Jakeem Grant | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

Hurricane Irma Holding Steady

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma is holding steady as it makes its way across the western Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 3 hurricane was about 840 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Irma was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with some higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

A turn toward the west is expected by tonight, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

