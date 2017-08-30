Tropical Storm Irma Forms In Far Eastern Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we enter the heart of the year’s hurricane season, we have another player on field.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Irma which formed in the far eastern Atlantic.
At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.
It was moving to the west at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with some higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer said that Irma is forecast to remain in the tropical Atlantic as it moves west during the next five days. Storms that develop in this part of the Atlantic this time of year need to be watched closely because nearly all major hurricanes that impact Florida originate there.
