Disturbance To Pelt North Carolina Coast With Rain, Gusty Wind

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A disturbance off the coast of the South Carolina/North Carolina border is hanging in there.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 95 miles east-northeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

It was moving to the northeast at about 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with some higher gusts.

The forecast calls for the disturbance to take a turn toward the east-northeast and accelerate during the next couple of days. The expected track will take the system along the North Carolina coast today before moving out to sea tonight.

The disturbance is not expected to change much in strength today and the chances for the system to become a tropical cyclone appear to be decreasing. Regardless of whether or not this system becomes a tropical cyclone, tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are expected over portions of North Carolina later today.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for north of Surf City, North Carolina to Duck, North Carolina including Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Surf City to Little River Inlet.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area this afternoon and tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area later this morning.

The system is expected to produce up to 3 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 5 inches along northeastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia coasts into the Delmarva through Wednesday. The heavier rains may result in some flooding concerns along coastal areas.

Swells generated by this disturbance will affect portions of the North Carolina and Virginia coasts during the next day or so, creating dangerous surf and rip current conditions.