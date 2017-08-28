Harvey Continues To Cause Catastrophic Flooding Across SE Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – Relentless rain from Tropical Storm Harvey has left many southeastern Texas cities, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes.

And it’s not over yet.

At 5 a.m., the center of Harvey was 15 miles north-northeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.

It was drifting to the southeast at about 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

But Harvey’s winds aren’t the problem, it’s all the rain.

Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas, and flash flood emergencies are in effect for portions of this area.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

A slow northeastward motion is expected to begin on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast this morning, and remain just offshore through Tuesday. Some slight restrengthening is possible after the center moves off the coast later today and Tuesday.

Harvey is expected to produce 15 to 25 more inches of arain through Friday over the upper Texas coast and into southwestern Louisiana. Isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches over the upper Texas coast, including the Houston/ Galveston metropolitan area. These rains are currently producing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding, and flash flood emergencies are in effect for portions of southeastern Texas.

Elsewhere, Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 15 inches farther south into the middle Texas coast, farther west toward the Texas Hill Country, and farther east across south- central Louisiana.

Swells generated by Harvey are affecting the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

A few tornadoes are possible today and tonight from the upper Texas coast across parts of southwestern and south-central Louisiana.