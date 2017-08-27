Tropical Storm Harvey Causing Catastrophic Flooding In Southeastern Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pound parts of Texas with rain.

After making landfall late Friday night, Harvey has stalled and is dropping several inches of rain on some areas that have already been devastated by water damage.

At 8 a.m. the center of Harvey was located about 65 miles east-southeast of San Antonio.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search & Rescue Task Force has been deployed to assist with rescue efforts.

Harvey is moving toward the south-southwest near 1 mph and a slow southeastward to east-southeastward motion is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center will remain inland or move very near the coast of southeastern Texas through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Harvey is likely to become a tropical depression by Sunday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port O’Connor to Sargent Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Port O’Connor to Sargent Texas

Harvey is expected to produce additional rain accumulations of 15 to 25 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast through Thursday. Isolated storm totals may reach around 40 inches in this area.

Rainfall of this magnitude will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.

Elsewhere during the same time period, Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 15 inches farther south toward the lower Texas coast, farther west toward the the Texas Hill Country, and farther east through southwest and central Louisiana.